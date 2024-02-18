how to run an external program after downloading a file whose filename has a specific extension
Hello everyone.
I have not found how to automatically open a downloaded file with a program external to Vivaldi according to its filename extension.
I use Proxmox and the Spice console downloads a pve-spice.vv file with a limited lifetime.
I would have liked Vivaldi, after downloading the file, to pass it to the remote desktop viewer to open the virtual machine console.
Is this possible directly in Vivaldi or via an extension installed in it?
Bests regards.
Vlad.
After scouring the net for a solution, it seems impossible.
Security reason.
Users are idiots and must be protected.
Am i wrong?
Bests regards.
Vlad.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Yes,
This was already request IIRC, but some Policies are forced for all users, despite some know what are they doing
Maybe using an Extension from Download Managers allows that functionality from those programs itselfs.
Also,
I don't believe it is possible to achieve that with any modern browser. The old Opera browser had such a feature, and there is a feature request for Vivaldi to replicate. However, I wouldn't rely on that since the request is six years old and there are no signs of implementation.
In the meantime, you could search for folder change detection software that can take action based on the type of change detected. This way, when a file with a particular extension appears in the download folder, the appropriate command can be executed.
Hello
Thank you for these answers.
I understand the limits imposed.
I will study your suggestions.
Best regards.
Vlad.
Streptococcus
If you choose to open a file instead of downloading it, with MacOS, the file goes into the download diretory to be opened and stays there until moved or deleted. With Windows, the file goes into a temporary directory and gets opened from there. When the browser closes, the file disappears. If you copied that file from the temporary directory before the browser closed, you could keep it.
Unfortunately, the spice link expires quickly and is unique for the current connection.
I opted for fswatch (being under linux) which monitors my directory and triggers a script to launch remote-viewer.
Less elegant than asking the producer to trigger the action, but I'll live with it, not wanting to go back to firefox and neglecting edge.
The competitor is Brave (which also has its advantages and disadvantages).