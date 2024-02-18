Customize Extensions
-
Specifically, I would love the ability to:
- Change the icons of extensions to better suit my visual preferences or to help distinguish between similar extensions.
- Rename extensions for clarity or personalization.
At the same time, I understand the importance of keeping extensions up-to-date for security reasons and to ensure compatibility with the latest browser updates. Therefore, it would be ideal if these customization options could coexist with auto-update functionality.