Sorting Extensions
I propose the implementation of a sorting feature for extensions. This feature would enable users to arrange their extensions based on various criteria such as alphabetical order, installation date, usage frequency, or custom categories. Allowing users to sort their extensions according to their preferences, would streamline the management process and make it significantly more efficient.
Pesala Ambassador
@wwxjya Hold down the Ctrl key to move extensions to any position on the extensions toolbar.
I don’t think it is likely that automatic sorting will be added, but one never knows.
@Pesala okay this one can help me, thanks <33