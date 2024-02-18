AFAIK Firefox codebase has not implemented Client Hints (yet)

I would also guess that the Brave version you used for testing is based on Chromium 121 (which have that flag); Vivaldi's snapshot is based on Chromium 122 (which no longer have the flag).

Brave may also have gone further the we did, and disabled some of the fields (but many, if not all, of the values are likely available in other ways, Client Hints just standardizes the retrieval mechanism); we have been more concerned about the sites blocking "unsupported" clients (which might also include "clients that does not send/make available Client Hint value "Foo").