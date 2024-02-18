Less privacy?
stilgarwolf
Vivaldi no longer respects "--disable-features=UserAgentClientHint" command line option.
Check here:
https://browserleaks.com/client-hints
https://www.deviceinfo.me
@stilgarwolf Vivaldi doesn’t maintain flags.
yngve Vivaldi Team
stilgarwolf
@luetage Unfortunately yes!
But for Brave, most of field values are "not received".
And for Firefox all are "undefined" or "not received".
yngve Vivaldi Team
AFAIK Firefox codebase has not implemented Client Hints (yet)
I would also guess that the Brave version you used for testing is based on Chromium 121 (which have that flag); Vivaldi's snapshot is based on Chromium 122 (which no longer have the flag).
Brave may also have gone further the we did, and disabled some of the fields (but many, if not all, of the values are likely available in other ways, Client Hints just standardizes the retrieval mechanism); we have been more concerned about the sites blocking "unsupported" clients (which might also include "clients that does not send/make available Client Hint value "Foo").
stilgarwolf
@yngve Brave (nightly) is also based on 122.
But I don't think blocking client hints is the best method to anonymize. Filling all fields with average (aka garbage) data may be better.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@stilgarwolf You reported "Brave" above, and that can only be interpreted as the current Stable version, same as unless "Snapshot" (as in this case) is specified for Vivaldi one would assume you mean the current Stable version.
Essentially, when comparing results for different Chromium-based browsers, one have to report the Chromium version used by the clients, and additionally when comparing two clients they should be built on the same Chromium version, or one is comparing apples and oranges.