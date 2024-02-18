Error: Sandbox: Vivaldi Helper (GPU)(62700) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.audio.audiohald
FernHandle
I'm getting this error logged to my system 100s of times per second (below is a snippet from 1 second)
error 18:47:28.403481-0800 kernel 86 duplicate reports for Sandbox: Vivaldi Helper (GPU)(62700) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.audio.audiohald error 18:47:28.419318-0800 kernel Sandbox: Vivaldi Helper (GPU)(62700) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.audio.audiohald error 18:47:28.933732-0800 kernel 20 duplicate reports for Sandbox: Vivaldi Helper (GPU)(62700) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.audio.audiohald error 18:47:28.958029-0800 kernel Sandbox: Vivaldi Helper (GPU)(62700) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.audio.audiohald error 18:47:28.983190-0800 kernel Sandbox: Vivaldi Helper (GPU)(62700) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.audio.audiohald
Any ideas what is causing this or what I can do to fix? As far as I know everything it working as expected but seeing this in my log so many times is concerning.
Running on M1 MacBook Pro - Sonoma 14.2.1
Thank you!