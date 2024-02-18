Won't open due to GMAIL old phone number
-
Vivaldi will not fully function until I complete a TWO PART Gmail/Google log in where the password is correct, but GMAIL no longer thinks that is acceptable and is demanding a circular second approval using a phone number that is six months old, and has BEEN UPDATED within GMAIL's preferences for over two months.
VIVALDI --> accessing an old phone number that is NOT even in GMAIL's preferences or account information anymore and it is WITHIN A GMAIL LOGIN window, INSIDE of the VIVALDI BROWSER.
• Cannot do better than changing the phone number months ago at GMAIL.
• Login via Vivaldi's log in is fine (hate it, hate it, hate it, but it's annoying and fine)
• Constant interruptions, likely MAIL refresh attempts.
I have over 15 email addresses that all tie to businesses and Vivaldi for the past year was finally the glorious, solution sent from heaven, working beautifully, until I took a month off, and tried to get back in again.
This has no apparant workaround for a phone number that likely is stuck in Vivaldi's cookies or in limbo.
THanks, I hate to abandon this best browser.
-
Had you checked Settings / Privacy Stored passwords If there the old wrong Phone number ist Stored as Login Name? If yes deleted the stored entry If you remember the pasword
Or better
Open
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
And try to edit Login name
-
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Bearguy9 Can you share a screenshot of the page (with the phone number and other sensitive data blurred)? I don't think it's a browser or a mail client issue - usually, websites don't allow entering random phone numbers (while logging in) if the number isn't still linked to the account.
You can try adding that account in a clean profile to see if it's a cache/remembered autofill data issue.