Vivaldi will not fully function until I complete a TWO PART Gmail/Google log in where the password is correct, but GMAIL no longer thinks that is acceptable and is demanding a circular second approval using a phone number that is six months old, and has BEEN UPDATED within GMAIL's preferences for over two months.

VIVALDI --> accessing an old phone number that is NOT even in GMAIL's preferences or account information anymore and it is WITHIN A GMAIL LOGIN window, INSIDE of the VIVALDI BROWSER.

• Cannot do better than changing the phone number months ago at GMAIL.

• Login via Vivaldi's log in is fine (hate it, hate it, hate it, but it's annoying and fine)

• Constant interruptions, likely MAIL refresh attempts.

I have over 15 email addresses that all tie to businesses and Vivaldi for the past year was finally the glorious, solution sent from heaven, working beautifully, until I took a month off, and tried to get back in again.

This has no apparant workaround for a phone number that likely is stuck in Vivaldi's cookies or in limbo.

THanks, I hate to abandon this best browser.