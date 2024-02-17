Hey, currently Vivaldi Mail does not handle EAI and IDN well in email addresses (together also known as International email). Basically I'm just wondering if any support is planned for the future. When it comes to the domain part, as a user I can at least always use the punycode version as a work-around, but for the local part the user agent has to offer support.

If you're interested to find out more about the topic (EAI or UA in general):

The latter is a recent talk from FOSDEM given by an ICANN employee and RFC author that is a great starting point.