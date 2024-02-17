Vivaldi's problems that do not allow him to be fully used.
- How to use it?
YouTube shorts, why spoil it?
When you hover the mouse, the video short becomes cloudy! FOR WHAT????? Why is there no video speed controller???
- Context menu, right button, like instructions for medications. Let's have more lines, maybe 30, maybe 100!
And the font can be made even smaller; I already have a magnifying glass next to my monitor.
The main thing is not to interfere with the programmer, remove the marketer and designer!
- How to use it?
sedative29rus
When you hover the mouse, the video short becomes cloudy!
No.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Why is there no video speed controller?
And which browser has this regulator in shorts?
Context menu, right button, like instructions for medications.
@sedative29rus
1.You need a screenshot to verify this.
Judging by your link, I have problems with the settings?
2.In the Yandex browser you can adjust the speed of the short!
3.I don’t understand how this setting reduces the number of lines in the context menu?
@user2010, А зачем в русскоязычной ветке форума, писать сообщения на английском языке?
When you hover the mouse, the video short becomes cloudy!
Скрипты нужно использовать для нормального (привычного) отображения "шортов":
https://greasyfork.org/ru/scripts/445879-youtube-shorts-redirect
Скрипты нужно использовать для нормального (привычного) отображения "шортов":
https://greasyfork.org/ru/scripts/445879-youtube-shorts-redirect
Эх, как же мне не хватает такой возможности на мобильной платформе!
Ненавижу шортсы!!!
P.S. За ссылочку на скрипт большое спасибо
You are in the International Forum, use English here.
Oh, Ok,
Thx
I was in Recents instead of Home.
Still Interesting,
Why the first 2 post are in English
-
You are in the International Forum, use English here.
@RX21
Спасибо за напоминание!
Дело в том что барузер переводит все автоматом, и порой трудно понять, то ли перевод толи так и есть :))