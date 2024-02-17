Vivaldi & Instapaper
In Vivaldi 6.6.3271.4 (Official Build) there is mention of Vivaldi & Instapaper; being able to import '// export etc. Can't figure out where this is '// how to use w Vivaldi. I created an account with Instapaper.. TIA
I see no mention of “Instapaper” on the blog post for the snapshot release of 3271.4. If you need help, please provide links to relevant sources yourself.
edwardp Ambassador
Exported Reading list from instapaper or Vivaldi (CSV Format) can be used in both.
@luetage "Reading List][New] Import from and export to Instapaper CSV (VB-103498)"
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/will-you-be-ours-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3269-3/#:~:text=Reading List][New] Import from and export to Instapaper CSV (VB-103498)
@DoctorG2 said in Vivaldi & Instapaper:
@DoctorG2 Thank you. After response from @luetage I thought maybe I was imagining things. Anyway, I've figured it out.