Hi,

Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum

Please,

On each report add:

Vivaldi Version: |

Since when happens |

OS / Version: |

Device Model: |

What triggered that?

Crash

Delete options + Exit

Flags

If they are not in the Trash and Sync is Disabled, I guess you can't recover them.

The only options would be if you had Root enabled or some kind of ROM that allows full backup and you had already setted up.

So,

Try to find them on History as a last resource.



Also,

Some useful links:

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps