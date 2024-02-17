Can't restore lost session on Android
Hello,
I just lost a whole session on Android with about 95 tabs. Tried to restore them via the trash icon, but is empty. How I can solve this?
Sync was disabled for tabs.
Hi,
What triggered that?
- Crash
- Delete options + Exit
- Flags
If they are not in the Trash and Sync is Disabled, I guess you can't recover them.
The only options would be if you had Root enabled or some kind of ROM that allows full backup and you had already setted up.
So,
Try to find them on History as a last resource.
Also,
Some useful links:
Thank you
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.122
It happened already few months ago.
Android 14
S23
It happened in Samsung Dex mode, while closing a separate window.
Only some of the tabs [visited recently] are visible in the history.
Ok,
Samsung Dex
I don't use that technology nor have an Android version capable of run multiple Vivaldi Windows.
Let's wait for a couple of days for others to see the post.
@mib2berlin
Do you know about any report report related to that?
Thx
Hello, I found the solution - there's a button in the menu called "Managing Windows" and the lost session was there...
Sorry then for bothering you, I wasn't expecting it there. I though it should be in the trash. This must be a new option, as other forum threads says that there isn't a session manager in the Android version.
mib2berlin
@Zalex108 @swKJ
Hi, there are some reports about Dex, for example:
VAB-4804
Vivaldi closes when opening a New Window on Samsung Dex
But this is from 2021.
It would be interesting if this work in Chromium?
It is maybe to special Samsung it only work in the Samsung browser, no idea.
@swKJ
If you can test this in Chromium and it work there you can report it to the bug tracker.
If not it makes no sense to report it, the Vivaldi team don't fix Chromium bugs, I fear.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@swKJ
OK, fine then, nothing to test or report.
Great!
About the option,
Don't know Whether would be a recent addition, users with those new versions may bring some better info.