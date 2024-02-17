Workspace icons not changing
-
Hi,
After a reinstall of Vivaldi, i noticed that the icons of my 2 workspaces are not the same. I've managed to change one of them, but the second one refuses to change.
Not sure what to make o this.
It's a minor bug, but i would still like to change it nonetheless.
-
mib2berlin
@MikeSnap
Hi, if this is the workspace pull down menu it looks like you have one workspace and the main window.
This is with 2 workspaces:
You cant change the main window icon, only the workspace icons, I use rockets here.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
I do have 3, including the default. I just didn't bother to screenshot it. See below for proof.