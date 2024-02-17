When adding a new bookmark using the add bookmarks popup it would be really helpful if the search function did not hide subfolders of the search result.

I would like to be able to search for a folder using the search function and then be able to explore the subfolders of that result.

Presently to explore the subfolders I have to delete the search, upon which I am jumped to the top of the folder list, and then manually navigate back to the desired folder to explore it.

This makes having searched for the subfolder almost pointless in this case.

The solution would either be to reveal the subfolders of a search result, or keep the search result highlighted/selected and keep the screen focussed on that result even after deleting the search term from the search bar.

Here's an example of how the current functionality works for me in practice:

Let's say I want to put a new bookmark in Other Bookmarks>Travel>Mexico>"Bus" - Or was it "public transport" - or was it "transit" - Imagine a common scenario where I cant recall what I called the subfolder or if a relevant subfolder even exists yet.

So I search for "mexico". And sure enough search finds mexico. But search now hides everything that is not "mexico" including the subfolders.

So I have to delete "mexico" from the search to see what subfolders I have in that folder. But then I am jumped back to the top of the list and I can't remember where I was looking and I have to manually navigate to Other Bookmarks>Travel>Mexico. It seems needlessly laborious.

Am I doing it wrong?

I have updated the post title as I notice the a similar function issues with the bookmarks side panel and main panels. In these panels I would like to search for a folder and be able to see all the bookmarks within it but I can only see those that also contain the search term. I then delete the search term and am jumped back to a list with all the folders closed and therefore, even though it turns out the selected (searched for) folder is highlighted, it is hidden because the parent folder is closed, so I can't find it easily and have to manually scroll.

I dont know if this is the right place to post this so please let me know if I need to move it.

thank loads

DJL

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63

PS this post accompanies another I have written on the top of the add bookmarks popup today.