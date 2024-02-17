I have previously posted about the difficulties I experience with the add bookmarks popup - like that the folders are all open making navigation difficult, or that the space to view your folders list is too small to be useful for me.

I also notice that when I add a new sub folder using this popup menu, after I create the new folder the navigation jumps to the very bottom of the bookmark list. Unless my subfolder was by chance added to the bottom, I now have to search or scroll around again to find it. I would have expected that the navigation would remain at the the new folder I just added.

I also note that I am often unable to rename the new folder within the popup. It remains as "new folder". No matter how many times I click on it or right click on it, I cannot rename it. To rename I have to then go to the main bookmarks panel and find it yet again, before renaming it there.

So to add a new bookmark to a new subfolder requires me to search for the right place in my folders list three times. First I navigate through all the open folders to where I want it. Then I after I add the new folder I am jumped to the bottom of the list so I must find it a second time to make sure the new folder is selected and actually add the new bookmark to it. Finally I must then go to the bookmarks panel and find it a third time to rename it.

I find this really laborious. Is there an easier way to add new bookmarks and new folders etc?

Before anyone advises me to use the search function, I would add that I find it not useful within this popup for this type of action - Here's why:

I don't know if I am just using this feature incorrectly or if it is designed in a rather unintuitive way. I am open to advice!

Thank you!

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63