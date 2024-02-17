http (zip)download doesn't work?
Hi there
I have an app at my smarthphone (Share via HTTP), which opens a http server for exchanging files in a quick way if you are in the same wifi. If I want to share more than 2 files, the app creates automatically a zip file which can be downloaded
probably because of chromium 122 I can open the webpage (http://IP-from-my-phone:9999/) but I only get a white screen without an error.
with edge, which has still chromium 121 core, the download starts immediately.
what can I do or where can I tweak that I can continue to work with vivaldi?
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.4 / Chrome 122.0.6261.36
Win10 22H2
Hi,
Not sure if related
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95062/7-zip-downloads-blocked/
Also,
--
--
--
@Zalex108 said:
Not sure if related
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95062/7-zip-downloads-blocked/
probably yes, thanks for the hint. @DoctorG also suspects chromium122 as the cause
Does Save Link as Work?
Wat does Download Panel Show.
@DoctorG2 said:
Does Save Link as Work?
probably you can see my deleted post which contains the IP/URL because I don't know, how to create a link for my context menu and yes, this links works with the exception, that I get a dialog within the download panel, where I'm asked if I want to continue the download or abort it.
(but that info is great because now I've a link which I can use whenever I want to use this way of downloading from my app )
@DoctorG2 said
Wat does Download Panel Show.
nothing
@derDay said in http (zip)download doesn't work?:
don't know, how to create a link for my context menu
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
And search for
Link
@Zalex108
how to get this menu entry is not the problem, but to get the link to my IP in a way to click it is the problem
I've a bookmark with the IP adress but not a "website" with this link
DoctorG Ambassador
@derDay Open Einstellungen → Darstellung and edit Vivaldi Button menu, at right side search for Link, you see Link öffnen,
drag it in left menu pane, or use context menu Zum Menü hinzufügen , as you do this at left pane a input field below Link öffnen is shown where you add your URL with http:// IPS and so on,
now you can access it by menu.
Works for me, i tested.
But i do not know if its solves the download issue,
Sorry for typos and bad explanataion me is reconvalescence with influenza.
DoctorG Ambassador
@derDay I frea that is this unfixed bug.
Pesala said in 7-Zip Downloads Blocked:
@TbGbe Thank you for the confirmation.
I suspect it is due to a Chromium update.
Reported bug as:
VB-103937 7-Zip Downloads Fail Silently
@derDay said in http (zip)download doesn't work?:
@DoctorG
oh, that's a great thing I didn't know (sorry @Zalex108 if you meant the same)
but nevertheless, if I click the menu entry, nothing happens (not a new (empty) tab, not the download panel which opens, not the adressbar is changing, nothing)
Did a quick test yesterday and couldn't arrive to the HTTP Server on the mobile either.
I'll try to check again from a W7 with Chromium 106/108
@Zalex108 said:
I'll try to check again from a W7 with Chromium 106/108
should work because it worked until ~2 weeks
-
@derDay said in http (zip)download doesn't work?:
@Zalex108 said:
I'll try to check again from a W7 with Chromium 106/108
should work because it worked until ~2 weeks
Then you may like to try MixPlorer in the meantime.
I use the Samba server but just enabled the HTTP and enabled the Security to convert it to HTTPS and works fine.
I've downloaded Zips and uploaded files too.
All good.
@Zalex108
thanks for your advice