Hi there

I have an app at my smarthphone (Share via HTTP), which opens a http server for exchanging files in a quick way if you are in the same wifi. If I want to share more than 2 files, the app creates automatically a zip file which can be downloaded

probably because of chromium 122 I can open the webpage (http://IP-from-my-phone:9999/) but I only get a white screen without an error.

with edge, which has still chromium 121 core, the download starts immediately.

what can I do or where can I tweak that I can continue to work with vivaldi?

Vivaldi 6.6.3271.4 / Chrome 122.0.6261.36

Win10 22H2