Question about opening new websites
-
Is it possible to open a new page by dragging a link to the top bar of the window? I ask because when I used chrome this was a very convenient function. When I started using this great search engine I was surprised because here this function does not exist. But there are lots of options, so maybe I can enable it somewhere?
I hope this is clearly explained, if not, I will try to give more details.
Thank you in advance
Mieszko
-
Hi,
The
23 ways I know are:
- Drop the link into the icon at Tabs Bar
- Mouse gesture | Drag the link down
- Middle Mouse button click
Check whether works for you.
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
mib2berlin
@MieszkoSidwa
Hi, I cant imagine why this is any faster than Click, Shift+Click, Middle Click or a mouse gesture but ...
In Vivaldi you have to drag the link to the + sign to open it.
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
@Zalex108
Thanks a lot it works but only for some links. I can't for example drag link under your post because it marks as plain text.
-
@mib2berlin said in Question about opening new websites:
Middle Click
Your attention in the Middle click it reminded me about since You posted and I edited at the same time
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks!
Can you explain to me why I can't drag your or my alias to the + sign? It selects as text, not link or html.
-
@MieszkoSidwa said in Question about opening new websites:
@Zalex108
Thanks a lot it works but only for some links. I can't for example drag link under your post because it marks as plain text.
Then you have some kind of Extension doing that.
All 3 links aren't in Plain text
-
@Zalex108
These links are blue and I can click on it but when I do that my main website disappears and I have only one open sites when I want to have both.
-
@Zalex108 @mib2berlin
Haha now it's works! I had to restart Vivaldi.
Thanks!