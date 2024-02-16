Many thanks for the reply @Zalex108. Unfortunately, forcing dark mode on everything isn't a good idea as many pages are badly organised for it and become unreadable.

As mentioned, I've found Spepia+Invert to be the most reliable method but even that sometime results in an unreadable page so it has to be optional.

Thankfully though, after a second search through the Vivaldi documentation, I've found the answer.

Create a new Quick Command "Command Chain.

a. Command 1: "Filter Sepia"

b. Command 2: "Filter Invert" Create a keyboard shortcut (I used Ctrl+Q). You will need to scroll to the bottom of the list to get to the "Chains" section.

It works really well.

I really do like Vivaldi's flexibility and most of its features over other browsers. But sometimes its features can be a little difficult to wade through. It is also not the most stable of browsers. However, it is my go-to desktop browser for personal use now (work is different due to Edge's integration with Office 365 profiles).