Is there a way to make it easier to do 2 actions on a web page?
During the evening, I much prefer to work in dark mode. Unfortunately, far too many sites only seem to have incomprehensibly WHITE sites.
I've found the most reliable way to get a dark mode on these sites is to first switch to sepia and then invert.
So I'd like to know if there is a way to do both of these with a single key press or mouse click please?
Thanks.
Hi,
Check here.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/57752/guide-v-dark-menus-background
Many thanks for the reply @Zalex108. Unfortunately, forcing dark mode on everything isn't a good idea as many pages are badly organised for it and become unreadable.
As mentioned, I've found Spepia+Invert to be the most reliable method but even that sometime results in an unreadable page so it has to be optional.
Thankfully though, after a second search through the Vivaldi documentation, I've found the answer.
- Create a new Quick Command "Command Chain.
a. Command 1: "Filter Sepia"
b. Command 2: "Filter Invert"
- Create a keyboard shortcut (I used Ctrl+Q). You will need to scroll to the bottom of the list to get to the "Chains" section.
It works really well.
I really do like Vivaldi's flexibility and most of its features over other browsers. But sometimes its features can be a little difficult to wade through. It is also not the most stable of browsers. However, it is my go-to desktop browser for personal use now (work is different due to Edge's integration with Office 365 profiles).
- Create a new Quick Command "Command Chain.
Yes,
Has many options and the Filters works fine.
Good the CC works fine for your needs.
Didn't knew whether you were aware of the Dark background/ Extensions which on my side are comfortable than the filters.
The Extensions can be set up to run in site specific colours/ whitelist... So they are easy to use, enable set up and forget.
@knightnet, if you want dark mode in every page, you can use the Dark mode in Flags, this put all pages in dark, even those in the web panel and menus- The lack is, that you can't whitelist pages, because changing it need to restart Vivaldi.
1 In the Adress bar write vivaldi://flags to open the page
2 In this page "Experiments" search Dark Mode
3 In the option "Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents" which appears, in the pulldown menu select "Enabled with selective inversion of non-image elements"
4 Restart Vivaldi
Now all content is in Dark Mode, except pages which already have a own dark UI. There are very few pages where the result isn't so good, there you can alleviate it with the page actions filter (<>).
The other possibility is to use an extension, eg Dark Reader, the advantage that you have more possibilities to modify colors and to whitelist pges, but it don't work on the Vivaldi menus and pages in the web panel, also some Google pages, eg the Chrome Store, block the extensions to work.
Try both options and use the one which fits better your needs.