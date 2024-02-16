New thought of "stacking by host"
Above changes are a bit unfriendly to me, so here's my new thought.
The new feature in the snapshot:
[Tabs] Stacking by host should include tabs inside existing stacks (VB-84834)
That my idea:
Add customization to allow us to choose if we want to include in existing stacks or not.
Pesala Ambassador
@Ericlv13 Select the Tab Stack, unstack the tabs, then Stack tabs by host. I think that will achieve what you want.
barbudo2005
Don't think twice use Otto tabs:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2