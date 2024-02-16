Many links fail to open at all.
-
Clicking on hot links to various websites is not working for the most part. It's like the link is broken.
But, if I close the browser and reopen, I can open the link, sometimes. Then, the next different link I go to bombs out.
It's not the websites. It's Vivaldi browser.
-
-
I did uninstall and then did reinstall. Still no bueno.
-
mib2berlin
@rzandonatti
Hi, no issues on any webpage.
Chrome extensions can do this in Vivaldi, try to disable all and restart Vivaldi.
Test again.
These tab crashes can also happen with some combination of GPU, driver and Vivaldi.
Disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages to test this, restart is also needed to take effect.
-
Hello. Thank you for your response. I do not have any extensions.
Per your suggestion, I did disable hardware acceleration.
I am getting fewer dead birds and some speed dial links simply "blink the browser" but do not open.
Prior to noticing these issues, I had used AVG TuneUp, which included some browser cleaning. If that damaged Vivaldi, how would one reverse that damage?
-
Welp, did a fresh install. (Lost a bunch of links).
We'll see how it goes.
-
Hi,
There's no reason to loose data.
Did you use Sync?
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thank you for the info. I'll take all of that into consideration going forward.
As for my original issue, it is still persisting even with the completely fresh install.
Quite frustrating.
-
Ok,
Let's see
- What's the OS?
- What's the Vivaldi Version
- What do you mean with Fresh Install?
- Vivaldi or Profile
-
rzandonatti
Windows 10 Home
6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Uninstalled Vivaldi, including all Web browsing data. Restarted my computer. Downloaded and installed Vivaldi.
-
Try enabling:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
-
@Zalex108 said in Many links fail to open at all.:
Try enabling:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
How is this done?
-
Oh, I see. Ok, trying it.
-
Ok, still having the same issue.
It'd be nice, if Vivaldi had a "revert" button to restore a prior version.
-
Here you can find older versions to Downgrade
-
@Zalex108 said in Many links fail to open at all.:
Here you can find older versions to Downgrade
thank you, but how do I stop Vivaldi from updating.
I just installed .59 and it automatically updated to .63.
-
I had verified that the browser settings were NOT to automatically download and install.
And, I just now verified that it was unchecked.
Still,
-
Again, automatically updated to .63.
-
Oh,
You can:
- Disable it from settings.
- System Start up
- Firewall
If you use many Profiles,
Any new one would trigger the Update, so 2nd and 3rd helps to prevent it.
Also,
You can use the Snapshot to keep checking whether is fixed or still happens.
-
Thank you for all of your help.