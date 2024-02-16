"3D" borders for active tab
I would like to ask if anyone has any idea of the CSS code needed to reproduce the left and right borders of the active tab in order to provide the 3D effect that Microsoft Edge has.
barbudo2005
Use this code:
.tab-position [id*= "tab"].tab.active {box-shadow: rgb(40, 40, 40) 3px 3px 0px 0px !important;}
Play with color (40, 40, 40) and values : 3px 3px 0px 0px
@barbudo2005 said in "3D" borders for active tab:
.tab-position [id*= "tab"].tab.active
{box-shadow: rgb(40, 40, 40) 3px 3px 0px 0px !important;}
Thanks, but with the code
.tab-position [id*= "tab"].tab.active {box-shadow: 2px 0px 0px 0px #B0B0B0!important;}
this is what I get:
As you can see the "3d" border is only on the right. I don't think that box shadow is the right way....
I discovered that you can have both "inside" and "outside" border shadows if you use a comma to separate them:
so this code:
.tab-position [id*= "tab"].tab.active {box-shadow: 2px 0px 0px 0px #B0B0B0, 2px 0px 0px 0px #B0B0B0 inset!important;}
gives both right and left 3d border to active tab
barbudo2005
@Steami Said:
I don't think that box shadow is the right way....
Was box-shadow the right way to go?
yes, thanks.
But as per my previous post you need to use both box-shadow and box-shadow inset (separated by comma) to get both left and right shadows.