tabs stuck suddenly and new tabs doesn't open, need always to close vivaldi to "solve" it at the moment
-
Hi since last updates i have this annoying problem, when i close a tab or suddenly without doing anything, i can't "select tab or to know which tab is open" idk how to explain
for example, right know I'm in the forum tab but always open tab is stuck in the other tab and when i open a new tab tab doesn't appear
apparently I'm in the "servicios" tab but that's not true idk what to do or how to solve it
thx in advance
Vivaldi Version: | 6.6.3271.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Since when happens: always happened but since 2 weeks ago problem is persistent
Windows 11 pro 64bits OS build 22631.3007
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 hi, i did clean site data too many times, now i reseated the flags but idk how to clean service workers cuz show me a lot and i dont have an option to clean only unregister, or stop
which option i need to select?
-
@Aang741 said in tabs stuck suddenly and new tabs doesn't open, need always to close vivaldi to "solve" it at the moment:
@Zalex108 hi, i did clean site data too many times,
The Clean Profile is for the test.
No need to Reset the Main Profile
now i reseated the flags but idk how to clean service workers cuz show me a lot and i dont have an option to clean only unregister, or stop
Unregister
The latest is Vivaldi component itself so will not be Stopped/Unregistered
-
I've had this issue for years, but it only occurs rarely and I have no idea how to reproduce it.
-
@ntoskrnl said in tabs stuck suddenly and new tabs doesn't open, need always to close vivaldi to "solve" it at the moment:
I've had this issue for years, but it only occurs rarely and I have no idea how to reproduce it.
Hi,
Have you followed this?