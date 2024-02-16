Hi since last updates i have this annoying problem, when i close a tab or suddenly without doing anything, i can't "select tab or to know which tab is open" idk how to explain

for example, right know I'm in the forum tab but always open tab is stuck in the other tab and when i open a new tab tab doesn't appear

apparently I'm in the "servicios" tab but that's not true idk what to do or how to solve it

thx in advance

Vivaldi Version: | 6.6.3271.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)

Since when happens: always happened but since 2 weeks ago problem is persistent

Windows 11 pro 64bits OS build 22631.3007