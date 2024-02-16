Minor update(5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes various security improvements from the Chromium project.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
Thank you!
-
nd
-
@mariap Very nice , thanks !
-
I can tell there was been an update because all my Vivaldi home screen shortcuts have been again all orphaned. When will these updates be improved to avoid this?
-
Hi,
What does this mean?
-
Deleted to comply with forum rules.
-
Use English on the International Forum.
-
@Zalex108 I did at first. Now that you understand is there a solution or is the update responsible? I have my home screen icons locked so they do not get revised.
-
Better,
Edit your previous post and translate it, there are many more users who reads the posts.
-
@Zalex108 you can delete it if you read it.
-
No need for that,
Just follow the rules for the International Forum as already wrote in English before, edit the post and translate it.
-
@Zalex108 Deleted the Spanish to comply with the forum rules. The existing English is discreet (not ambiguous). Vivaldi home screen shortcuts orphaned: If it is a shortcut, it cannot be the Vivaldi app icon. If an icon is orphaned it can only mean no parent app.
-
Ok,
Understood.
Some people refers to SpeedDial as Home Screen Shortcuts, here you are referring to the Shortcuts into the Android Launcher.
I don't use them so can't check, noor advice.
It would be a Bug,
Wait till other users updates and checks that during the weekend before an Official Report.
-
@Zalex108 said in Minor update(5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5:
Some people refers to SpeedDial as Home Screen Shortcuts, here you are referring to the Shortcuts into the Android Launcher.
smh.... Shortcuts in SpeedDial are not on the home screen, an Android nomenclature. Let's see if I can upload some home screen excerpts.
It would be a Bug,
I tend to believe it is in the deployment rather than the Vivaldi program compilation. I am complaining here to get at the deployment person/folks. We are dealing with purely Android entities that exist before and after a Vivaldi update. Other browser updates don't suffer this problem
-
Here is the problem I am talking about:
Before Vivaldi update:
After Vivaldi update:
- The greyed out shortcuts do not work. When they worked, they made Vivaldi display a specific URL directly.
- Note although this example is in a home screen folder, even Vivaldi shortcuts on the root home screen respond the same way.
- Happens whether home screen layout is locked or unlocked
-
mib2berlin
@deneban
Hi, if you check the change log this was only a security update to a higher Chromium version, nothing else.
When was your last update of Vivaldi?
Can you create a new working shortcut with this version?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Minor update(5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5:
@deneban
Hi, if you check the change log this was only a security update to a higher Chromium version, nothing else.
If I say "I can tell there was an update", it means it is a recurring problem:
@deneban said in Minor update(5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5:
I can tell there was been an update because all my Vivaldi home screen shortcuts have been again all orphaned.
Furthermore, why would you assume the problem is with the the Vivaldi compilation being installed if Android shortcuts are completely external to Vivaldi? As I stated above, it is the likely fault of the deployment code:
@deneban said in Minor update(5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5: I tend to believe it is in the deployment rather than the Vivaldi program compilation. I am complaining here to get at the deployment person/folks. We are dealing with purely Android entities that exist before and after a Vivaldi update.
To my eyes as a programmer, it looks like the deployment code has to reach out into the operating system to enumerate all the Vivaldi shortcuts on the home screen and ensure they are re-associated from the old Vivaldi version to the new one rather than be alienated.
@mib2berlin said in Minor update(5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5:
When was your last update of Vivaldi?
I am on auto for Android stables.
Can you create a new working shortcut with this version?
Yes, I can for all versions, that is the work-around in fact. Creating a shortcut with the new version restores the pedigree (aka parent designation) of all the orphaned shortcuts. But it is a pain in the butt because I have to unlock and re-lock my home screen in addition to making a new needless shortcut that has to be deleted.
-
mib2berlin
@deneban
I don't use shortcuts usually but I can create some to test this.
Make it sense to do this with my daily internal build or with the 6.6 snapshot?
On stable I have to wait maybe weeks for the next update.
You can install the snapshot and use this for the shortcuts until the next update.
Then report it to the bug tracker, if I can reproduce it I can confirm in the tracker.
Cheers, mib
-
Should not matter stable or snapshot, probably use the same deployment coding,