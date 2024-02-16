@mib2berlin said in Minor update(5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5:

Hi, if you check the change log this was only a security update to a higher Chromium version, nothing else.

If I say "I can tell there was an update", it means it is a recurring problem:

I can tell there was been an update because all my Vivaldi home screen shortcuts have been again all orphaned.

Furthermore, why would you assume the problem is with the the Vivaldi compilation being installed if Android shortcuts are completely external to Vivaldi? As I stated above, it is the likely fault of the deployment code:

@deneban said in Minor update(5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5: I tend to believe it is in the deployment rather than the Vivaldi program compilation. I am complaining here to get at the deployment person/folks. We are dealing with purely Android entities that exist before and after a Vivaldi update.

To my eyes as a programmer, it looks like the deployment code has to reach out into the operating system to enumerate all the Vivaldi shortcuts on the home screen and ensure they are re-associated from the old Vivaldi version to the new one rather than be alienated.

When was your last update of Vivaldi?

I am on auto for Android stables.

Can you create a new working shortcut with this version?

Yes, I can for all versions, that is the work-around in fact. Creating a shortcut with the new version restores the pedigree (aka parent designation) of all the orphaned shortcuts. But it is a pain in the butt because I have to unlock and re-lock my home screen in addition to making a new needless shortcut that has to be deleted.