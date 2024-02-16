TLS 1.2 needed
-
I have been unable to receive emails from a specific sender because vivaldi mail does not support TLS 1.2. Is there a way I can activate it or do we need to wait for an update?
-
Unfortunately, we need more details.
However: messages sent from one SMTP mail server to another such server is not related to what is supported in the email client (on either end)
Also:
TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 is definitely supported by Vivaldi's email client (and the browser itself), and our servers also support them.
TLS 1.1 and earlier: No; those got deprecated years ago, and have now been removed, as they are a security risk.
You will have to check what the mail server used by the sender supports (or the server you connect to). My guess: The server only support TLS 1.1 at most, and needs to be updated.
-
HI there,
Thank you for your response.
I was waiting for an email that I never got and the sender contacted me saying "your email provider does not support new personal data regulations (TLS 1.2)".
Could this be a mistake from my side (settings etc)? Or is this something that comes from Vivaldi?
-
Was this to a Vivaldi.net email address and server, or to an account with another email provider?
What your correspondent apparently references is SMTP mail server to mail server connections, and all our mail servers (SMTP, IMAP, etc) supports TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3. The browser/email client's IMAP connections are not involved in any of those data transfers. So the problem is either with the sender's email provider's SMTP server, or one it was trying to use as an intermediate.
Your correspondent should provide more details about what errors were observed, and with which servers.
-
mib2berlin
@nicktsak
Hi, which email provider is this, you can check the supported TLS version with the command "curl", at least on Linux.
No idea if Windows shell have a similiar command.
An email account on vivaldi.net support TLS 1.2 and higher, there is nothing to setup.
A connection looks like:
* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS handshake, Client hello (1): * TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Server hello (2):
It is still not clear to me if you use the Vivaldi mail client for an external provider like Proton Mail or Fastmail or for an vivaldi.net account.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
Thank you for the responses.
No it was not vivaldi.net, it was a company email.
But as I understand from the responses this clearly is a problem that comes from the sender's side.
-
Thanks; It could be your company's SMTP server that is the problem, in that it does not support TLS 1.2; if so it should be updated.
There are services like https://www.hardenize.com that can be used by your sysadmins to determine what issues may exists with the servers on their system.
I suggest you forward the information you got from your contact to them, and suggest that they check if their system need some updates.