Can no longer drag an url to bookmarks left panel
I always used to open the side panel and click bookmarks tab where I have all my bookmarks sorted in folders, and then simply drag an active url from the address bar to a specific folder.
What is happening now with the latest versions isi that the left bar just disapears and closes. I have no idea och clue why this changed.
Is there any workaround so I can simply just drag the bookmark från the url adress bar?
@Metamatic Hi, you have enabled floating panels.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/panels/#Floating_panel
Thank you for rapid reply. That made my day and everything seems to be fine (again). Wondering why it was ticked because I haven't touched it?
@Metamatic said in Can no longer drag an url to bookmarks left panel:
Wondering why it was ticked because I haven't touched it?
I've never seen settings magically change themselves, so you probably did it ... maybe you changed it without understanding what it did?
Anyway, glad it solved your issue
I rarely visit vivaldi settings. Only when I set it up for the first time. Could be that I have many computers and I re-installed Vivaldi and activated sync on one imac because I wasn't able to click the tabs with a bluetooth mouse. I could do it with the magic mouse but a third party mouse didn't let me click the plu sign in Vivaldi, and that unique for the mouse.