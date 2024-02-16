Dont change mailboxes ;(
Hello (sorry from my english)
I can not change the location of the mailboxes in browser list(
I want to raise the lower mailbox up because I use it more often (see screenshot)
RU
Привет!
Я не могу поменять визуальное расположение почтового ящика во вкладке боковой панели.
Я хочу поднять второй почтовый ящик наверх потому что пользуюсь им чаще.
Pesala Ambassador
@PeesDuke Accounts are listed in alphabetical order of username.
It is better, IMO, to use the Received view, then you will see all messages from all accounts at once, and as soon as a new message arrives to any account, you will see it where you can deal with it.
Vote for Rearrange Mail Accounts in List.
@Pesala
Ok.
I vote.
Thanks (:
