Possible Bug: MacOS Clicking on a tab detaches it and moves it to a new window
-
Whenever I click on a tab to try and go to it, just gets detatch from the window. Screesnhot attached of what happens.
It's a little irritating if I may complain a bit.
Here is the system information:
Vivaldi. 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413 OS macOS Version 14.3.1 (Build 23D60) JavaScriptV8 12.0.267.19
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
