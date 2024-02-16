Horizontal Scrolling with MX Master 3S (Logi options)
I am using most recent of vivaldi browser, and having trouble with horizontal scroll.
When I opened vivaldi, horizontal scroll (thumb-wheel) does not work.
But when I open chrome/edge while vivaldi is opened, and focus other one, and switch back to vivaldi, suddenly it becomes working.
I assume it is because of the Logi-Options software(I think at some point, logi options detects browser is opened, and manages it but vivaldi is not on the list...). But think it'll require official request of this issue.
Hope it'll be solved soon.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps