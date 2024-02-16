ヤフーメール
時々、ヤフーメールの受信文章が表示されないことがあります。他のブラウザでは表示されるので、これはvivaldiの問題と思われます。解決方法をご教示くださいますようお願いいたします。
@sutoh5555 said in ヤフーメール:
Sometimes the incoming text of Yahoo Mail is not displayed。This seems to be a vivaldi issue as it will be displayed in other browsers。Please tell us how to resolve
Please use English in this part of the forum (for discussion in Japanese please see the Japanese subforum https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/26/日本語-japanese)
When you right-click the message header and choose "show raw message", does the text show there?
