I have a few sites that regularly tell me that I'm using an adblocker, when I'm not. I use the built-in Vivaldi blocker, but for these sites I have turned it off.

Two such sites are https://nypost.com and https://www.meteoblue.com.

Brave does the same thing at the NYPost site, but oddly, not at the weather site.

I'm on MXLinux 23, KDE, with Vivaldi 6.6.3269.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)