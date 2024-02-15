Sites mistakenly tell me I'm using (the Vivaldi) adblocker
I have a few sites that regularly tell me that I'm using an adblocker, when I'm not. I use the built-in Vivaldi blocker, but for these sites I have turned it off.
Two such sites are https://nypost.com and https://www.meteoblue.com.
Brave does the same thing at the NYPost site, but oddly, not at the weather site.
I'm on MXLinux 23, KDE, with Vivaldi 6.6.3269.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
@paul1149 Most likely an extension you've overlooked?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hmmm. maybe. I do use privacy badger. will look into it and get back. thanks much.
I'm getting the same behavior after disabling Privacy Badger and when in a Guest Window.
@paul1149
What about the rest of the steps?
- Disabling ALL extensions (and restart)
- Clean new profile
- Clear cache+cookies
- etc...
Also you can inspect the network log in devtools (F12), if nothing is blocked then nothing should be failing.
If anything is blocked, well then something is blocking it.
No advices with Vivaldi adblocker on and all extensions active (Decentraleyes and Fingerprint Spoofing)
@Pathduck Why would they be necessary over a Guest Window?