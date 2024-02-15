Unable to Backup Full Browser Profile, Including Extensions
I am unable to backup my full browser profile, including installed extensions. The extensions are all automatically deleted upon restore. Is this no longer possible without using sync? I have no interest in an online sync ...
DoctorG Ambassador
@fahrenheit451 Try start without Vivaldi Sync in command line (cmd.exe)
start vivaldi --disable-sync
This is a Chromium security feature. Extensions and cookies are encrypted with a computer specific key, and if it's not correct (for example, if you've copied the files over from another installation), they're ignored/deleted. I haven't found any way around this, it was just easier to reinstall my extensions manually.
Hi,
Check below
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
I don't think everyone understood my question. The issue is how to restore my complete profile (on the same machine), WITH all my extensions (not automatically having them deleted the 1st time I run Vivaldi). I have no issues on Linux, but on Windows 10 I can't get the extensions restored. I understand there is an encryption key, but I am restoring to the same machine, with the same user, with the same account password. I don't want to start installing and configuring my extensions over again from scratch.
Check both links
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/733279
@Zalex108 said in Guide | V BackUp + Extra steps:
Extensions
Encrypted on Machine / User
This means User SID and its generated by the system.
To use the same Machine/UserName is not directly related to the SID.
If the Machine is reset and or the User SID changes, the restore will not work.
Just some Extensions will be able to restore their data.
@fahrenheit451 How are you backing up your profile?
What folders are included?
Are the passwords restored?
The passwords are also wiped, but I'm not worried about those as I keep a separate backup.
I am backing-up everything from here, all files and sub-folders. \Users\Default\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\
This folder, once restored to the original location is being completely wiped of any files, the first time Vivaldi is run.
\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions
\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\
So your user name is "Default"? This is the full path to the folder:
c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\
I don't know, you must be doing something wrong. I don't really do this at all, but I just tried copying the whole User Data to a new standalone install and it worked fine, passwords and extensions including settings.
One thing it sounds to me is the file
Local Statein
User Data.
This file contains the
encrypted_keyvalue, and if this file is missing or the value changed then decryption will fail and all encrypted data removed, including extensions and their settings.
It should also be said that even if I know a lot of people are doing this as a "backup" - copying profiles around like this is not supported and you're really on your own if it works or not.
Also, how many extensions do you have? I mean, if reinstalling "all of them" is a chore it might be time to consider if you maybe have too many extensions? Also, GOOD extensions have separate settings export and import.
Actually, the entire path is X:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions because I am using Vivaldi on a WinPE and wanted to restore my current installation into the WinPE. I checked and I do have the file Local State in User Data. I have a lot of extensions installed, but I use an extension manager and most of them are disabled until I want to use them. On Linux, I keep my profile backed-up in 2 different ways and have been doing so for years. When I have a problem with a big version change or something, I simply restore one of my minimal backups instead of the full profile, but I do lose my extensions. I just don't want my extensions wiped out. Yes, sync works on my WinPE but I'm trying not to use that.
@DoctorG said in Unable to Backup Full Browser Profile, Including Extensions:
@fahrenheit451 Try start without Vivaldi Sync in command line (cmd.exe)
start vivaldi --disable-sync
I can start vivaldi with the disabled sync, but have you read somewhere that this will solve the problem? Backup with sync disabled, restore with sync disabled and my extensions will be restored?
-
These are the two folders (including sub-folders) which I am including in my backup. Local State in User Data containing the encrypted_key value would be included in this full profile backup. I don't know why the restore wipes my extensions along with any password file, as I am restoring on the same system?
Executable Path X:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
Profile Path X:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\
Is there a genius in here who can tell me if this box not working is the reason I'm having trouble, or if it's unrelated?
I'm using a WinPE so I don't expect everything to work, like exporting passwords ... but don't know if this would cause my existing extensions to automatically be deleted?
In the bar at the top of this screen, "X: \Windows\System32\CredentialUIBroker.exe" was displayed as "NonAppContainerFailedMip".
@Pathduck no, the passwords are not being restored either, but I wasn't worried about them. Every password is being wiped-out.
-
@fahrenheit451 Why are you using
Users\Default?
The default folder is a template folder for new users created on the system, it's not to be used for anything else.
You're supposed to have a folder like
C:\Users\<your-user>where your files are.
I have no idea about WinPE or how it might affect anything. Why are you complicating things like this?
No idea about the CredentialBroker either. I'm *assuming' this window shows if your system is unable to display the regular UAC UI and falls back to some cmd/PS window to get your credentials. I have no idea really, never seen it.
You seem to have done things very complex here, this is not standard setup. From your initial post you said nothing about using WinPE or having moved the Users folder or anything like that, no wonder it's confusing to try helping. And I doubt you'll find anyone with the same setup and issues so I suggest you try doing things the normal way and maybe that helps.
WinPe has missing components.
The Back up comes from where?
- Same WinPe
- Older WinPe
- Default Windows install
As mentioned,
The User SID / Machine has to fully match.
The restore,
Worked before at some point on older WinPe?
You should bring all the relevant info at the beginning of the Topic instead of pushing users to guess about your situation and expect to understand it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@fahrenheit451 Oh, i misuderstood your start post and though our had Vivaldi Sync active. Sorry, my fault.
Please ignore my hint to disable sync.
-
@fahrenheit451 You also need to back up the registry key HKCU\Software\Vivaldi and its subkeys. And as others have said, you need to ensure the SID stays the same, which it probably does in WinPE. Let us know if you get it working.
-
The backup comes from the installed version on the Same WinPE.
The User SID / Machine fully matches.
The restore has always worked, however is always missing all passwords and extensions.
I am using Windows 10 x64 on the WinPE
If anything was unusual, I would have added that info.
If anyone is interested in trying the same thing, Sergei Strelec's WinPE can be downloaded from MajorGeeks
Once you have the WinPE up and running, install the latest Vivaldi release on the WinPE, add some extensions and make a backup copied to another drive. The installation will vanish once you reboot, but you can restore your backup to the original location and fire it up, see if your extensions have been restored or wiped. I would like to prevent the extensions from being wiped, if possible. This is the purpose of this thread. I would like to be able to restore a complete profile backup.
@Zalex108 said in Unable to Backup Full Browser Profile, Including Extensions:
The Back up comes from where?
- Same WinPe
- Older WinPe
- Default Windows install
As mentioned,
The User SID / Machine has to fully match.
The restore,
Worked before at some point on older WinPe?
You should bring all the relevant info at the beginning of the Topic instead of pushing users to guess about your situation and expect to understand it.
I'm not sure if the registry keys are really needed?
It would be great to have Vivaldi set as the default application and all that, but I doubt that is what is preventing the profile restore. I am not building the WinPE, I am simply adding Vivaldi to an existing so I'm not sure I could add the registry keys?
@ntoskrnl said in Unable to Backup Full Browser Profile, Including Extensions:
@fahrenheit451 You also need to back up the registry key HKCU\Software\Vivaldi and its subkeys. And as others have said, you need to ensure the SID stays the same, which it probably does in WinPE. Let us know if you get it working.