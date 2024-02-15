@fahrenheit451

\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\

So your user name is "Default"? This is the full path to the folder:

c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\

I don't know, you must be doing something wrong. I don't really do this at all, but I just tried copying the whole User Data to a new standalone install and it worked fine, passwords and extensions including settings.

One thing it sounds to me is the file Local State in User Data .

This file contains the encrypted_key value, and if this file is missing or the value changed then decryption will fail and all encrypted data removed, including extensions and their settings.

It should also be said that even if I know a lot of people are doing this as a "backup" - copying profiles around like this is not supported and you're really on your own if it works or not.

Also, how many extensions do you have? I mean, if reinstalling "all of them" is a chore it might be time to consider if you maybe have too many extensions? Also, GOOD extensions have separate settings export and import.