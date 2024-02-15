Bug: Vivaldi fails to work with WordPress
-
dandeancook
Something wrong with Vivaldi and not other browsers. This error is with WordPress, Vivaldi fails to load site list:
It's blinking at the icon before 'Loading My Sites..' forever.
DevTools Console shows some errors too:
I currently have to use WordPress on another browser, but it's not so convenient
For example, on Chrome, there are no errors in the DevTools Console:
Possible bug? reported to: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport-thanks/?issuekey=VB-104041
-
@dandeancook
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
You should not report a bug before you have done the necessary steps as listed on the bug report page to troubleshoot on your end. It will just be closed as "Cannot Reproduce" most likely.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dandeancook said in Bug: Vivaldi fails to work with WordPress:
VB-104041
I can not reproduce it.
I checked my wordpress.com test blog i had created and got the listed domain.
-
dandeancook
This is weird, both my office PC and home PC got the same problem.
Not a bug? that's good.
-
@dandeancook Any VPN/Proxy/Ad-Filter software/Internet Security app running?
Please check in Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
@dandeancook said in Bug: Vivaldi fails to work with WordPress:
Not a bug? that's good.
I tested with 6.5.3206.63 Win 11 and all was nice.
-
dandeancook
Guest Profile is working, it can load the blog list.
Possibly something wrong with my bunch of extensions.
-
@dandeancook said in Bug: Vivaldi fails to work with WordPress:
Guest Profile is working, it can load the blog list.
Good!
Possibly something wrong with my bunch of extensions.
Yes, mostly a extension is the culprit when it works in the temporary Guest Profile.