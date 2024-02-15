Something wrong with Vivaldi and not other browsers. This error is with WordPress, Vivaldi fails to load site list:



It's blinking at the icon before 'Loading My Sites..' forever.

DevTools Console shows some errors too:



I currently have to use WordPress on another browser, but it's not so convenient

For example, on Chrome, there are no errors in the DevTools Console:



Possible bug? reported to: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport-thanks/?issuekey=VB-104041