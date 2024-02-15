An option to retain zoom level in a new tab for the same domain
What it should do when "on": a user visits a site and sets custom zoom level for it, then opens a link on that site in a new tab and that link is the same domain as the current page, then the new tab should inherit the zoom level.
Rationale: when I read front pages (e.g. reddit, HN), I open threads in new tabs from there. But new tabs don't have the same zoom level as the tab from where I opened them. That's inconvenient.
Alternatively, it would be nice to at least have some notches on the zoom control, like 125%, 150%, etc. Not text, just notches. Right now it's just a slider which no markings on it other than the current zoom level, and it has a big range, so it's hard to click on where you want immediately.
Pesala Ambassador
@hmrq2 Already exists.
Settings, Webpages, and disable:Use Tab Zoom
Note that this could be a privacy issue since for each site you visit, and on which you change the zoom level, is saved in
chrome://settings/content/zoomLevels
Aaron Translator
@Pesala said in An option to retain zoom level in a new tab for the same domain:
very usfull!
@Pesala Oh, thanks! Not quite as described, but it solves it for me. I could never figure it out from the annotation there.