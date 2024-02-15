[solved] Configure what is suggested in auto complete forms
-
I want to remove an old postal address of mine, that Vivaldi keeps suggesting in the drop-down everytime I want to fill in my address in a form. Is there a way to do this?
I'm suprised not to find anything about that on the forum.
-
@cedricdes Hi, use
Shift+Deleteto remove the entries when selected. This is the same in all browsers I think.
Or, you can just clear all autofill entries with Delete Browsing Data:
Unfortunately, there is no fine-grained method to delete individual entries.