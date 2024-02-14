Vivaldi won't open!
danielstarrason
Hi everyone, I've been using Vivaldi for a while now but suddenly when I click the application it looks like it's gonna open but then nothing happens. I'm working on a MacBook Pro M1 Max 2021 with Sonoma 14.2.1.
I've seen similar issues by searching the internet (which simply isn't so much fun on Safari) but found no solution.
I've restarted the computer - don't we all!
I've reinstalled Vivaldi!
I've installed a older version of Vivaldi.
Anyone here have any advice?
Thanks in advance!
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
danielstarrason
I think I've solved this... for now at least by using AppCleaner - no idea what it removed.
Caches probably
Just delete this file, at the cost of losing all settings. If you have already logged in to your account, it will return to a non-logged-in state.
/Users/users/Library/Application\ Support/Vivaldi/Default/Preferences
This problem has persisted for several mac os and vivaldi versions, and has lasted for more than half a year. but never resolved
Bookmark this path, because once a crash occurs, the frequency of subsequent crashes will increase.
If it crashes after logging in to your account for a period of time, congratulations. Even if you delete the file, restore the default settings, and open vivaldi, it will be synchronized back when you log in to your account again. The crash frequency reaches at least 1 time per hour unless you delete the file.
You can check the forum. The same problem as yours was first reported in mid-2023. After various feedbacks, they concluded that it was caused by a bug in mac os.
You can copy/paste parts of the Preferences editing them with a JSON Editor.