Hi everyone, I've been using Vivaldi for a while now but suddenly when I click the application it looks like it's gonna open but then nothing happens. I'm working on a MacBook Pro M1 Max 2021 with Sonoma 14.2.1.

I've seen similar issues by searching the internet (which simply isn't so much fun on Safari) but found no solution.

I've restarted the computer - don't we all!

I've reinstalled Vivaldi!

I've installed a older version of Vivaldi.

Anyone here have any advice?

Thanks in advance!