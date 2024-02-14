Keyboard shortcut: Move tab to workspace
DavyLJones
Forgive me if this exists and I can't find it.
I love workspaces and am forever trying to organise my tabs though as I forget to open them in the correct workspace. So I am often rt clicking on the tab and then trying to find "move tab" and then "to workspace".
for some reason I find this action very fiddly.
I looked in settings>keyboard shortcuts - to try to assign a shortcut to this action but I do not see the option to do so. Is it possible to add this function to the keyboard shortcuts options?
thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@DavyLJones Check out Workspace Rules.
Using the Tab context menu is less fiddly if you learn to use the access key shortcuts.
For me: Right-click, M, W, opens the workspaces menu (but I only have one, plus the default window).
DavyLJones
Hi @Pesala
thanks for the suggestion - I do already use workspace rules but obviously it is only useful for domains you expect to visit. for me it might be that I have done a lot of searching and pulled up a number of new tabs from new domains, only to realise I have them all in the wrong workspace. The window menu is useful but I would prefer a shortcut if it could be mapped.
barbudo2005
DavyLJones
thanks for sharing. Without a message I am not quite sure what you are saying though. Your screeshots shot you moving the taps to workspaces by right clicking on the tab bar and then pressing letters to make the selections through the menu. I am aware I can do it with right clicking on the tab as you have done.
But I would like to have a shortcut for "move tab to workspace" in the same way you can have one for "move tab to new window" - as in without going through the right click style context menu, or at least not initially.
My understanding was to create shortcuts I go to preferences>keyboard and then I can map any option that is available there. But I do not see the options to map "move tab to workspace".
In the screenshot you can see where you can map "move tab to new window" as an example.
barbudo2005
@DavyLJones Said:
But I do not see the options to map "move tab to workspace.
There is no shortcut to do so.
So, be practical and use the context menu in the tab as the image shows.
DavyLJones
yes I understand that. That is why I have made a feature request - perhaps it can be added :). until then I will use your method - which I didnt really understand previously so thank you.