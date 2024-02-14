@barbudo2005

thanks for sharing. Without a message I am not quite sure what you are saying though. Your screeshots shot you moving the taps to workspaces by right clicking on the tab bar and then pressing letters to make the selections through the menu. I am aware I can do it with right clicking on the tab as you have done.

But I would like to have a shortcut for "move tab to workspace" in the same way you can have one for "move tab to new window" - as in without going through the right click style context menu, or at least not initially.

My understanding was to create shortcuts I go to preferences>keyboard and then I can map any option that is available there. But I do not see the options to map "move tab to workspace".

In the screenshot you can see where you can map "move tab to new window" as an example.