If this is already covered in this forum please provide a link to the thread and I thank you very much.

What I would like to do is to pin one or two tabs and then have the rest of the tabs be scrollable, something like this:

The point is I want to choose a fixed size for the pinned tab or tabs and additional tabs added will be displayed as scrollable in the remaining available browser display. The only way I have been able to do this is opening two instances of Vivaldi browser with one having the pinned tabs and the other having the scrollable tabs. I would like to open a single Vivaldi browser and do this.

Any suggestions are welcomed.

Thank you

David