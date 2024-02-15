Custom Display - Pin one or two tabs and then scroll the rest of the open tabs
If this is already covered in this forum please provide a link to the thread and I thank you very much.
What I would like to do is to pin one or two tabs and then have the rest of the tabs be scrollable, something like this:
The point is I want to choose a fixed size for the pinned tab or tabs and additional tabs added will be displayed as scrollable in the remaining available browser display. The only way I have been able to do this is opening two instances of Vivaldi browser with one having the pinned tabs and the other having the scrollable tabs. I would like to open a single Vivaldi browser and do this.
Any suggestions are welcomed.
Thank you
David
Pesala Ambassador
@abramesd Please vote for Custom Page Tiling Layouts.
@Pesala
Yes be happy to I tried the link but can't find where to vote. Could you explain how please?
David
Pesala Ambassador
@abramesd Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
Pesala Ambassador
@abramesd I posted the wrong link. See: Custom Page Tiling Layouts
