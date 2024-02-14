history navigation with two finger swipe not working on vivaldi
-
siddharthkumarjha
Hello everyone,
I use archlinux and hyprland. I have a issue that two finger swipe doesn't let me navigate history. I launch the browser with this flag
--enable-features=TouchpadOverscrollHistoryNavigationand it works in chrome but not in vivaldi for some reason.
Does anyone have any clues about this?
pacman -Q vivaldi vivaldi 6.5.3206.61-1
and
pacman -Q google-chrome google-chrome 121.0.6167.160-1
Issue split off from: Profile corrupt at each reboot