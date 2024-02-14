Profile Corrupted at each Reboot
siddharthkumarjha
Hello everyone,
I am on archlinux using hyprland and I know vivaldi isn't supposed to be officially supported here still decided to test my luck in case anyone here knows what's happening?
So I have this strange issue where my profile
~/.config/vivaldigets corrupt every reboot for some reason. Eg, Things like extension not loading/removed (happens every reboot), my profile data suddenly lost and asking me to create a new profile from scratch (this has only happened once after which I learnt my lesson and created a backup of profile).
So essentially I need to do,
rm -rf ~/.config/vivaldi/
cp -r ~/.config/vivaldi-crashrecovery/* ~/.config/vivaldi
to get a working vivaldi again. This is kinda jarring and doens't happen on chrome.
I had a issue with vivaldi and chrome just a short while ago where the browsers won't launch without
--disable-gpuflag. This problem was fixed upstream it seems since a some updates ago I stopped needing this flag but then vivaldi started throwing this profile issue.
Does anyone have any clue on what might be the reasons for my issues?
pacman -Q vivaldi vivaldi 6.5.3206.61-1
and
pacman -Q google-chrome google-chrome 121.0.6167.160-1
Issue split off: history navigation with two finger swipe doesn't work in vivaldi
Hi,
Please,
Split the Topic on individual Topics, one for each issue.
Thank you
DoctorG Ambassador
@siddharthkumarjha Update to 6.5.3206.63 could help?
Aaron Translator
@siddharthkumarjha
Have you turned on sync? Maybe there is a problem synchronizing server side data. Try backing up the local normal configuration files, delete the server-side data and then resynchronize.
DoctorG Ambassador
@siddharthkumarjha Do you share local profile on disk between different OS?
siddharthkumarjha
@DoctorG said in Profile Corrupted at each Reboot:
Update to 6.5.3206.63 could help?
Updated browser asked to restart (I didn't reboot the system yet) and had the regular old problem of extensions not loading. Post full system reboot,
yikes.
@Aaron said in Profile Corrupted at each Reboot:
Have you turned on sync
Yes I have. I reset the remote data as you asked. Did a,
rm -rf ~/.config/vivaldi
and created a new profile from scratch and still had the issue of profile being corrupted.
@DoctorG said in Profile Corrupted at each Reboot:
share local profile on disk between different OS?
No I don't.