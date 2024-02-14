Hello everyone,

I am on archlinux using hyprland and I know vivaldi isn't supposed to be officially supported here still decided to test my luck in case anyone here knows what's happening?

So I have this strange issue where my profile ~/.config/vivaldi gets corrupt every reboot for some reason. Eg, Things like extension not loading/removed (happens every reboot), my profile data suddenly lost and asking me to create a new profile from scratch (this has only happened once after which I learnt my lesson and created a backup of profile).

So essentially I need to do,

rm -rf ~/.config/vivaldi/

cp -r ~/.config/vivaldi-crashrecovery/* ~/.config/vivaldi

to get a working vivaldi again. This is kinda jarring and doens't happen on chrome.

I had a issue with vivaldi and chrome just a short while ago where the browsers won't launch without --disable-gpu flag. This problem was fixed upstream it seems since a some updates ago I stopped needing this flag but then vivaldi started throwing this profile issue.

Does anyone have any clue on what might be the reasons for my issues?

pacman -Q vivaldi vivaldi 6.5.3206.61-1

and

pacman -Q google-chrome google-chrome 121.0.6167.160-1

Issue split off: history navigation with two finger swipe doesn't work in vivaldi