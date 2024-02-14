Perhaps I am missing it somewhere, but is there a way to limit the number of posts that are kept in the RSS Feed Reader?

In my podcast apps there is a setting to limit the number of episodes that the reader keeps. It would be nice if the RSS reader had a similar thing. Perhaps a limit based on the number of days old (in the case of a news site like CNN) or the number of posts, only showing the last 5, for example.

That would be more appealing than seeing a bazillion unread posts on the notifications.