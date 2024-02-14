This is a search I performed with google today. It's for something that actually exists. There should never be AI in the result for something that exists, let alone the fifth result that bleeds through to the full search rather than specifically the images page.

The feature request in short, is the ability to have a field under Search in the settings where everything in the box gets added to the end of every search you make through the URL. The idea is so that operators can be added to searches.

E.g. Adding -ai or -prompt or -facebook or whatever you want to be excluded.

While I see my own use as being able to disable ai images from appearing in search results, I feel as though the use could be used wider, for example pre-setting up a search engine to use the site: operator whenever you want to search a site without using their internal site and having a duplicate in your search engines.