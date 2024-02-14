Option to restrain Tab close action to the tab group
Current: Vivaldi offers actions when a tab is closed: Go to last tab, go to left or right tab. However these options scope to all tabs that are opened in Vivalid.
Target: Implement an option to restrict the given actions to a tab group (if any) and e.g. don't jump out of a tab group or into another tab group when closing one tab.
i agree, its very confusing when vivaldi jumps to another tabstack .
And the workspace should stay until i change it.
@shifte
IMO
if current tab is the first in stack, the previous goes outsite the stack and maybe to another workspace.
iam right?
@vielwald
Yes, you are right.
This is a fake, but better than nothing.