I installed Vivaldi 6.5.3217.110 on my Android 11 Samsung A50 phone.

In SETTINGS - PRIVACY AND SECURITY, I enabled CLEAR SESSION BROWSING DATA ON EXIT, flagging all four actions:

Browsing history Cookies and site data Cached images and files Close open tabs

These actions should be triggered ONLY when I select EXIT from the main menu, not when Vivaldi is exited by swiping it out of the cached app switcher.

When I select EXIT from the main menu, I get the expected result: all 4 actions are triggered.

Instead, when Vivaldi is exited by swiping it out of the cached app switcher, something strange happens: actions 1, 2, 3 are (rightly) not triggered, but action 4 is triggered and, as a result, all open tabs are lost!

Is it a bug?