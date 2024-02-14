Lost tabs on exit by swiping
I installed Vivaldi 6.5.3217.110 on my Android 11 Samsung A50 phone.
In SETTINGS - PRIVACY AND SECURITY, I enabled CLEAR SESSION BROWSING DATA ON EXIT, flagging all four actions:
- Browsing history
- Cookies and site data
- Cached images and files
- Close open tabs
These actions should be triggered ONLY when I select EXIT from the main menu, not when Vivaldi is exited by swiping it out of the cached app switcher.
When I select EXIT from the main menu, I get the expected result: all 4 actions are triggered.
Instead, when Vivaldi is exited by swiping it out of the cached app switcher, something strange happens: actions 1, 2, 3 are (rightly) not triggered, but action 4 is triggered and, as a result, all open tabs are lost!
Is it a bug?
I am observing the same behavior regarding the tabs on Android 10 with a Samsung Galaxy A11. I would suggest submitting a bug report via the link above and post the bug report number (VAB-xxxx) in this thread.
@edwardp I've just submitted a bug report: VAB-8730
edwardp Ambassador
@fabriana Thank you. I've confirmed the report with comments.