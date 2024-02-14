tab stack rename
Hi, I have a stack of tabs and would like to rename each tab to have more familiar/shorter name. Is it somehow possible?
Thanks.
Pesala Ambassador
@jakublesz There is a long-standing feature request to Rename Tabs, currently with 145 votes. It is tagged as PIPELINE, which means it might get done one day.
thanks @Pesala. Seems we have been wating quite long for this feature. Do we whave any time estimations or if at all this will be implemented? Thanlk you!
barbudo2005