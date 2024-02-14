Vivaldi often crashes when trying to switch between profiles. Whatever, I'm used to it. (Perhaps there should be issued a warning to whenever you want to switch profiles until it turns stable?)

However, when attempting this today (because of conglomerate news sites requiring that particular user ID to read it), it deleted my entire session, in all the workspaces, of my original profile. The trash can is also completely empty. All traces of my session and workspaces are a hundred "closed tabs".

To add insult to injury, the profile I switched to (despite the crash), still has the last session on it.

Does Vivaldi yet have a sort of autosave session thing, or did I dream it?

Current version: 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)