I can't open Vivaldi browser
Hello.
- Vivaldi can only be opened with the “Run as Administrator” command.
- All previously saved and new shortcuts do not work.
Thanks
Pesala Ambassador
@dkhonin Which version? How did you install it? For all users, current user, or as Standalone?
Version 6.5.3206.61
For all users
Maybe reinstall the browser?
That usually won't have any effect. Do you run any 3rd party security software? And how long have you been using Vivaldi?
@dkhonin
I don't use third party software.
I've been using Vivaldi around 3 years.
@dkhonin What OS are you running? Have you made any customized "permissions" changes to any folders?
This post is deleted!
@Pesala
I still reinstalled the browser followed by synchronization and everything fell into place.
Thank you all very much for your participation.
@Blackbird
@Ayespy
Pesala Ambassador