How to set "Group Speed Dial" extension as new and start tab?
-
PaoloSezart
On google chrome and firefox on all devices I use "Group Speed Dial" ( https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/group-speed-dial/imfeikbeimbfpmgfkkmjekabdehiiajc ) extension with visual bookmarks as a start page and also when opening a new tab. It is very convenient because all visual bookmarks and settings can be imported and exported between different devices and browsers very quickly and without unnecessary manipulations. And it also has very flexible settings compared to similar extensions. However, having installed the Vivaldi browser and installed the "Group Speed Dial" extension on this browser, I have not found an option to override the start page for this extension.
Please, how can I do it?
-
Open Settings / Tabs / New Tab Page, than check "Controlled by Extension" option.
Or if this doesn't work you can select the fourth option with input field and insert "chrome-extension://imfeikbeimbfpmgfkkmjekabdehiiajc/dial.html" in this field.