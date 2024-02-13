Spatial navigation without Shift key
I think it would be a great accessibility and progressive web app option to allow for spatial navigation using just the cursor keys without the Shift key.
If there's a workaround to do this already, I'd love to hear it.
@AmonesRay Try enabling single key shortcuts in Settings > Keyboard
I found a workaround. You can't input cursor keys into the GUI shortcut manager but you can simply edit them into the config file.
in
.config/vivaldi/<Profile>/Preferencesfind the entries
COMMAND_SPATNAV_<DIRECTION>and add the key
"up",
"left"etc.
@AmonesRay Hi, not sure it's a good idea to use the cursor keys, as you won't be able to scroll the page. But it's up to you of course - there's a reason Shift+Cursor is the default. Or you can map WASD instead
Also note that if you're installing sites as PWAs then Spatial Navigation won't work as PWAs are pure Chromium UI, no Vivaldi at all.
Damn. Well, I'd like to be able to operate a browser with just a remote i.e. cursor keys. There's the Aura Browser but that one operates entirely on a virtual cursor which seems inefficient for navigating most web apps.