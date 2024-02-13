New RustDoor malware targets macOS users by posing as a Visual Studio update>
Bitdefender researchers have uncovered a new backdoor, dubbed “RustDoor”, written in the Rust programming language and aimed at macOS users. The backdoor masquerades as a Visual Studio update, with all identified files being directly distributed as FAT binaries containing Mach-O files for both x86_64 Intel and ARM architectures.
The earliest traces of RustDoor were found in samples from early November 2023, with the most recent sample detected on February 2nd, 2024. This suggests that the malware has been operating undetected for a minimum of three months. Researchers have also identified multiple variants of the malware, each with minor modifications, indicating that it is still under active development.