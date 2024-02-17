Bookmark Bar | Reorder Menu || Sonoma
-
Modify the menu of the menu button of the bookmark bar.
Setting-Appearance-Menu-Menu Customs-Bookmark Barons-Content, modify the order of content
The bookmarks in the bookmark bar are effective
If the bookmark bar is a folder, the folder also takes effect, but the bookmarks in the folder will not take effect。
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
I don''t understand what do you mean except about the Order and Bookmarks.
Check here or explain it better if not that.
Bookmarks Bar > Right Click > Sort > "Preferred"
If related to Menu, I don't read Chinese? Japanese?
But you can find specific support at the Local Forums
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/38/local-forum
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 settings---appearance---menu---menu customization---Bookmark Bar Button---content
Modify the order of "Open in New Tab" and "Open in Background Tab"，Modify the order of "Open in New Tab" and "Open in Background Tab"
Bookmarks and folders in Bookmark Bar can take effect, but bookmarks in folders in Bookmark Bar do not.
-
Hi,
Add your:
- Vivaldi Version
- OS Version
Check also:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
--
Here, the Custom Menus works fine.
They are reordered.
W11 22 H3 / H2
Vivaldi Stable / Snapshot currently latest
-
6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (arm64)
macOS Sonoma 14.1 (23B74)
In addition, this corresponds to the Vivaldi Version and OS Version. There is still a small probability that the external monitor will cause vivaldi to crash and fail to start. Delete this path: Preferences and PreferredApps under /Users/user/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default will return to normal, but the settings restored
-
@ViWiN said in Modify the menu of the menu button of the bookmark bar.:
There is still a small probability that the external monitor will cause vivaldi to crash and fail to start. Delete this path: Preferences and PreferredApps under /Users/user/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default will return to normal, but the settings restored
You will need to open a new Topic for this.
-
@ViWiN said in Modify the menu of the menu button of the bookmark bar.:
Bookmarks and folders in Bookmark Bar can take effect, but bookmarks in folders in Bookmark Bar do not.
Ok,
Just seen what do You mean.
It happens as well on Windows
If I remember, this was already Reported.
Hi,
Do you happen to know about an existing report regarding Menu Customization?
Thx