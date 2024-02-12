Browser crashes on new tab, tiling, or search
On iPad iOS 16.7.2, Vivaldi sometimes just closes when I try to open a new tab, or tile the open tabs, or search the tiled tabs. Admittedly I do have a lot of open tabs, > 80; have I over-extended the app’s capabilities? Or does having YouTube open in a tab cause general grief?
I wish tab-stacking or workspaces were available in the mobile version — that would help me be more organized.
Vivaldi 6.5.3212.38
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
Start with the Basic iOS Troubleshooting Steps.
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Ok, iPad Air 3rd generation.
It’s been happening for about 2 weeks now.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The app should handle 80+ tabs just fine. YouTube videos are also unlikely to cause issues.
You can do what @Zalex108 suggested first...
... and if that doesn't solve the issue, report the crash on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, so our dev team could test.
Thanks. I did the iOS trouble shooting tips. Still had a crash today.
Reported bug. VIB-609.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We haven't been able to reproduce the crash.
How do you tile tabs and later search them on an iPad?
Not sure if the image drop worked ….
I usually just open a new tab via the + sign at the top of the browser, or via a link from another page. The tabs are tiled automatically when I use the tab-tile option, and that's the page from which I try to do a search. I have 1 instance of Vivaldi open. As far as I can see there is no way to stack tabs as there is on the Windows desktop browser, and no option for Workspaces. Is there any other way of doing this? Perhaps I don't understand your question. I’m using the Vivaldi app on my iPad. I have set up some websites on the Speed Dial page as well so some websites are opened from the Start Page there.