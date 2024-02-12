Browser just started crashing today on Arch
-
HI Guys
The browser just started crashing /shutting down after a few minutes on any page even if i am not doing anything
I am using the following version https://i.imgur.com/G4EjXJ8.png
What logs are required and where are they located in Arch the ones needed ?
FYI nothing changed or added to browser for several weeks re extensions in other words no tinkering
-
@OsoPolar Tell
- Arch version and Desktop Environment
- Vivaldi version
- Source of Vivaldi package
- error messages if you start from shell
-
Vivaldi 1.64.65
OS: ArcoLinux
Host: XPS 15 9560
Kernel: 6.6.16-1-lts
Arch Repo
No error just shutsdown
The Snapshot Version which i also have is steady
-
@OsoPolar said in Browser just started crashing today on Arch:
No error just shutsdown
Any errors in Linux syslog when it crashes?
Snapshot has a problem with some glibc packages to start media, was written in https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/chromium-122-update-and-big-improvements-to-web-panels-calendar-and-translate-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3265-3/#:~:text=2024857 views-,Known Issues,-[Linux][Media] No.
-
sedative29rus
@OsoPolar said in Browser just started crashing today on Arch:
Vivaldi 1.64.65
Brave 1.64.65
-
@sedative29rus This is a Vivaldi thread, wrong forum.
I ask a mod to move the thread.
-
sedative29rus
@DoctorG said in Browser just started crashing today on Arch:
@sedative29rus This is a Vivaldi thread, wrong forum.
Yes, I know. You probably wanted to mention the topicstarter
-
-
6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
-
@DoctorG sorry i had to use Brave to post to forum but have it now
6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
-
@OsoPolar We need to check if it is issue with your profile or GPU.
- Open shell
- Run this command
vivaldi --disable-gpu
- Copy the output and paste here in a codeblock
- Exit Vivaldi if it has started correct
- Run this command
vivaldi --disable-extensions --disable-gpu
- Copy the output and paste here in a codeblock
- Exit Vivaldi if it has started correct
- Run this command
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/VIVALDITEST"
- Copy the output and paste here in a codeblock
- Exit Vivaldi if it has started correct
-
@OsoPolar Next time post version for Vivaldi.
You can see it in your package manager or if you run in shell
vivaldi --version
-
https://logs.notifiarr.com/?e0bc084ccb0c42a0#EsuSqhGUK1KWDVKSvivTZMvor3BXVBhVHY7Rb3Cg12BJ
Hi the cmd vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/VIVALDITEST" creates a folder it will not let me upload it no privilages
Try
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JUFFa13yh0UMIjM7sn6KK8nx594QIkWZ?usp=drive_link
-
Its just crashed 10:37 hrs after trying to look at the post in the forum i have just updated
-
@OsoPolar Did Vivaldi start from shell with one of the 3 commands i told to run in shell? ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/732729
-
@OsoPolar hi Vivaldi started all 3 times from terminal.
As you can see from the links i sent but on the 3rd launch it created a folder which i have sent a link to.
But it has crashed about 5 times withing minutes of usng it to day even freezes my whole system.
But i have started using Snapshot been using for about hours rock solid.
So it has to be that version of Vivaldi with issues on my system. All other browsers are fine as well FYI
-
@OsoPolar Are there crashdumps from time of crash? If yes send them to Vivaldi. https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/
-
OK done as requested